President of Cuba calls to follow rule of social isolation

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, called to comply responsibly with the social isolation in order to face successfully the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president shared on Twitter an article posted on the website of the presidency of Cuba about a meeting he presided over for the prevention and control of the SARS-CoV-2.

Diaz-Canel pointed out during the meeting that the classes were suspended to keep children and young people at home.

He also explained that risks of contagion must be minimized as much as possible, and considered vital the social isolation of as many people as possible.

The most recent report by the health authorities put the count of infected at 57, with one dead, one recovered and two in critical state.

Diaz-Canel posted another Tweet, stating that as per Fidel Castro’s legacy, Cuba is sending abroad medical personnel, not bombs, referring to the medical brigades sent to Belice, Grenada, Italy, Nicaragua, Suriname and Venezuela to face the pandemic.

The US has called on the countries receiving medical aid to reject Cuba’s assistance.