President Diaz-Canel receives New York’s archbishop

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday met with New York’s archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is on his first visit to Cuba.

Dolan arrived in Havana last Friday, at the invitation of Diaz-Canel and the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba, where he has been welcomed with hospitality and respect, according to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

During his stay, he has met with members of the Conference of Catholic Bishops and has visited places linked to the Church and other sites of interest, the source added.

Dolan also said several masses, including at the Minor Basilica of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre, in Santiago de Cuba, and the Metropolitan Cathedral, in Havana.

Cuba was represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who welcomed the cardinal earlier, and Caridad Diego, head of the Office for the Attention of Religious Affairs, which is attached to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Dolan also visited the 300-year-old University of Havana, where he paid tribute to Father Felix Varela, the precursor of Cuban nationality.