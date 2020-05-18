Non-communicable diseases contribute the most to deaths in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Non-communicable diseases in Cuba are the ones that contribute most to the death of statistics, and not Covid-19, affirmed today the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán.

In the first four months of the current year, 38 thousand 30 people died, a preliminary figure and almost similar to the same period in 2019, said the expert at the International Press Center in this capital.

The main causes of death were heart problems, malignant tumors, brain vascular diseases, and influenza and traffic accidents, pointed out the doctor who updates citizens daily on the course of the pandemic in the Greater Antilles.

Such number of deaths in the quarter is not a significant increase, and the Covid-19 does not influence it.

He advised the population to avoid bad hygienic-sanitary habits, smoking, excessive alcoholic beverages, abuse of salt, sugar and fat, to eat a healthy diet and to practice exercises in a systematic way.

The pandemic and the measures adopted do not prevent people from doing physical activity at home, just like athletes on the playground do to avoid losing their physical shape, Durán said.

On what the health situation of a person who would be Covid-19 with other diseases, such as dengue, would be, Durán replied that it would be somewhat complex because both the first and the second already have their characteristics and complications in the body human.

Previously, the maximum person in charge of Epidemiology in Cuba stressed that in the country there are more medical discharges than income from Covid-19.

This aspect is something positive, in fact, in the last hours there were 35 discharges, for a total of 1,495 recovered, Durán said.

The expert reported that 10 new cases were detected, and 2,883 tests were performed.

He noted that for the fourth consecutive day there are no deaths reported, and a total of 79 deaths remain.

Durán regretted that in critical care there are three critical and seven serious patients.

Likewise, he highlighted that of the 296 active cases with the disease, 286 present a stable clinical evolution.

Of the 10 confirmed cases, five are women and the same number of men, and all are Cuban, the expert pointed out.

At this time, he added, one thousand 48 people are admitted to healthcare centers for their clinical-epidemiological study.