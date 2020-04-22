Itolizumaben, another effective drug from Cuba against Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- A monoclonal antibody created in Cuba, Itolizumaben shows encouraging results today in treating Covid-19 patients in the country, where there is a wide range of effective drugs to fight against the pandemic.

Until now, Itolizumaben’s best effects have been achieved in both early stage of Covid-19 cases, and in those patients that even reach severity.

The monoclonal antibody is used in other diseases with success and has been shown to increase levels of immunity against Covid-19 disease, according to the results recorded so far.

Juventud Rebelde daily pointed out that experts continue the investigation to assess its effect on inflammations triggered by the disease, and to evaluate other parameters related to its application.

The Center of Molecular Immunology and the Manuel Piti Fajardo Hospital in the central province of Villa Clara are participating in the research process.

Dr. Armando Caballero, with extensive experience in intensive care, who is participating in the study, pondered that this antibody has excellent quality and this is very encouraging.

We are looking for ways to achieve immunity against the coronavirus, and Cuba is on that track with all its science deployed, Caballero noted, cited by Juventud Rebelde daily.

Cuba also has a vaccine in the trial phase named CIGB 2020 Immunopotentiator, the drug is for nasal and sublingual application.

This med proved to be effective in Covid-19 patients, limiting the progress of the condition to stages of greater complexity and severity, especially older adults.

The product was developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in collaboration with other scientific institutions.

Cuban scientists are working on the development of antivirals such as CIGB 210, CIGB 300 and CIGB 258, the latter for critically ill patients, and are working on four trial models that allow the country to have its own methods for diagnosing Covid -19 disease.