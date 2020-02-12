Foreign Minister of Cuba meets archbishop of New York

Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Relations of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, called pleasant his reunion in Havana with the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who is visiting Cuba.

The Cardinal Juan de la Caridad Garcia Rodriguez, Archbishop of Havana, and the Bishop Emilio Aranguren, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba were present, tweeted Rodriguez, and posted a photo of the meeting.

The visitor met President Diaz-Canel in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, in New York, in September 2018, and was invited to Cuba. Rodriguez was present during that meeting.

During his stay in Havana, Dolan visited the University of Havana, where he paid his respect to Felix Varela, who is the precursor of the Cuban nationality and was a priest himself.

The first vice-Dean of the University, Dionisio Zaldivar, spoke of the history of the institution, its links to Cuban history and society, as well as its study plans.

The Bishop of Brooklyn, Monsignor Octavio Cisneros, spoke of Varela’s dedication to the sick, in need and immigrants during his stay in New York.

The Cuban Catholic church advocates the canonization of Father Felix Varela, and has taken all the necessary steps in the Vatican for it.