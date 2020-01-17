Diaz-Canel calls to support new government structures in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reaffirmed today the need of giving particular attention to the creation of new government structures, as part of the improvement of Assemblies of People’s Power in the country.

On his Twitter account, the head of State added a link to Granma daily, which summarizes his ideas on this subject in a recent work meeting with local government leaders.

This process will start tomorrow with the election of provincial governors and vice-governors by delegates of Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power.

This meeting, led by Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo; and several deputy prime ministers of the country, also addressed the importance of compliance with the 2020 Economy Plan.

On this matter, Diaz-Canel emphasized the need to carry out thorough, detailed, and systematic analysis throughout the year, taking as a relevant starting point the discussion of the Plan, which is being implemented in these first months.

Right now, it is vital to pay the greatest attention to it, he said, because these meetings will result in the best solutions and potentials that we have in work groups.

The president referred, among the issues relevant to the work of government in its different levels, to the need of strengthening economic and social development, without neglecting ‘for a minute’ the defense of the country in the face of US attacks.