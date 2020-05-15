Cuban retail chains work to perfect e-commerce

Havana, Cuba.- CIMEX and Tiendas Caribe, in charge of retail sales in Cuba, are working to perfect e-commerce, an essential service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) radio and television program on Thursday, CIMEX president Hector Oroza Busutil referred on how requests of this kind of purchase increased due to the necessary social isolation.

Oroza explained that www.tuenvio.cu, created in November 2019 in order to host virtual stores, was not ready to receive the current demand.

The website received about 1,000 orders in March, more than 73,000 in April and a figure higher than 78,000 this May.

The official acknowledged that the population is unhappy with this service, for which CIMEX and Tiendas Caribe are seeking alternatives to improve the organizational, computer, logistics and staff preparation processes.

Oroza also informed that they expect to open a specialized e-commerce store in late May, to streamline sales, which are now carried out from traditional stores without the necessary conditions.

Yamilet Alvarez Trejo, head of Tiendas Caribe’s Commercial Department, announced that in addition to the opening on May 5 of a new space for electronic sales, two other similar websites will soon begin operating in Havana.