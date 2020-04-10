Cuba rejects alleged drug trafficking links according to Newsweek

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday rejected the accusations made by a top US official who was quoted by Newsweek about Cuba’s alleged drug trafficking links with Venezuela.

According to the head of Cuban diplomacy, the statement published in the US magazine is a complete and groundless slander, with dangerous implications.

‘I reject the alleged statement by an unnamed top Pentagon official, quoted by Newsweek, according to whom the Intelligence Community has evidence that drug is being trafficked between Cuba and Venezuela,’ Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account.

Those accusations were added to the White House’s recent smear campaign to link the leaders of the Venezuelan Government with drug trafficking.