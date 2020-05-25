Cuba: number of recovered from Covid-19 rises to 1,704

Havana, Cuba.- The number of patients recovered from the Covid-19 in Cuba amounts to 1,704, following the discharge in the last hours of 15 people, who are still under epidemiological surveillance.

On the other hand, the number of cases detected in Cuba with Covid-19 reached 1,947 this Monday, after the appearance of six new cases.

The number of discharges in the last few days remains higher than the number of people admitted due to the disease, said Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

The specialist reiterated that after being discharged these people went home for another two weeks with restricted movement and under daily medical supervision.

After 14 days, which would be one month after the onset of symptoms, they will undergo the diagnostic test again to determine complete recovery, and then they will be discharged for good.

No deceased were reported for May 25th, so the number of deaths remains at 82.

So far, no critically ill patients have been reported, although five remain in serious condition.