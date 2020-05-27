Cuba keeps tobacco production up despite Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban tobacco industry authorities said on Tuesday that this sector is active, despite the impact of Covid-19.

A report in Granma daily added that in the midst of the complex situation caused by the disease, the production of exportable tobacco does not stop.

It noted that tobacco contributed nearly $270 million to the Cuban economy in 2019, by way of exports.

The director of the Tobacco Experimental Station of San Juan y Martinez, science doctor Nelson Rodriguez, said that the dynamism is due to the combination of four fundamental factors: climate, soil, experience of growers and varieties that are being planted.

He stressed that despite the ravages of the United States’ economic, financial and trade measures against Cuba for more than 50 years, Cuban habanos are now marketed in 150 countries and demand is growing.

In the midst of the complex situation created by the pandemic, production of exportable tobacco is not stopping, he said.