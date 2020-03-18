Cuba confirms two new cases of Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reported two new cases of persons positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, causing the Covid-19 disease, for a total of seven infected now, Health Ministry authorities reported Tuesday evening.

In the Round Table television program, where the Cuban population is updated on the national and international situation generated by the new coronavirus, Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of Minsap, informed these cases were detected by strict surveillance and control measures. established before this pandemic.

He recalled that since January, based on information from China where the outbreak originated, a prevention and control plan was activated with a group of actions led by the country’s main authorities and applied throughout the national territory with a strategy of intersectorality, that is, putting together various specialties and organizations.

Duran said Covid-19 is an unknown disease, that does not have a defined treatment, and whose infection rate has skyrocketed to 144 countries outside China.

The specialist insisted that it is a disease of very rapid expansion to the point that today more than 180,000 people have been infected and figures exceed 7,000 deaths.

Due to this rapid spread of the disease, Cuba keeps all ports, airports and marinas under control and has hospitals and isolation centers available for close surveillance, even preparing for critical situations.

He explained that due to the population’s concern about a possible quarantine, Duran explained it is a sovereign measure of each nation, regardless of the international situation, in response to internal conditions and complexity, which is monitored permanently.

The national director of Epidemiology of the Minsap confirmed British cruise ship MS Braemar was allowed to dock in Mariel port, northwest of the island and the transfer of its passengers to the United Kingdom will take place tomorrow. All measures were adopted for the hospital admission of the sick and the expedite movement of the rest of the passengers to the airport.

All measures were taken to avoid the risk of contagion to the population, both at the landing point in the port of Mariel and at the José Martí international airport.

It is a gesture of solidarity that much of the world and especially British cruiser passengers are already grateful for, he said.