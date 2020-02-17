Cohiba Behike draws attention in tobacco markets

Havana, Cuba.- Leading up to holding in this capital the 22nd Habano Festival, experts are highlighting the quality of elite Cuban products such as Cohiba Behike tobacco.

The Habano Festival will take place in this city from February 24 to 28, a favorable time for delegates from over 60 countries to contact Cuba’s tobacco agribusiness.

Cohiba Behike, considered the most exclusive Cuban tobacco of all time, is marketed in over 140 establishments in the world, spokespersons of the international corporation Habanos S.A. indicated in due course.

The brand is the most prestigious in the portfolio of Habanos S.A. and Cohiba responds to a tool with which Cuban natives lit leaves, elements witnessed by Spanish explorers in 1492. And precisely, the person leading the ceremonies of such plant and religious rituals was named Behike.

In April 2010, this product finally went on the market. This novelty is manufactured with the best leaves of the western Cuban region of San Juan and Martinez and San Luis, in Vuelta Debajo of Pinar del Rio province.

Cuba is famous for its premium cigars, handmade, deemed the best in the world for the triple condition of soil, climate and experience of producers.