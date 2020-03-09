All for Joomla All for Webmasters
U.S. and Brazil Sign Controversial Military Agreement

By on International News
U.S. and Brazil sign controversial military agreement

Brazil, U.S. strengthen relations in the military area

MIAMI, USA – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Admiral Craig Faller, Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, signed a bilateral defense agreement in Miami on Sunday, purportedly seeking to “improve or supply new military capabilities.”

The Research, Testing, and Evaluation Project Agreement paves the way for the United States and Brazil to develop joint future projects, aligned with the mutual interest of the parties.

The signing comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump received Bolsonaro at his residence, where they discussed the Venezuelan crisis and reiterated support for opposition Juan Guaido.

Both Presidents lashed out once again against the legitimate President, Nicolas Maduro, who on Friday assured in Caracas that that meeting was part of a U.S. plan to strike up a conflict in Venezuela and justify an intervention.

