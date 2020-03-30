All for Joomla All for Webmasters
They Call on U.S. Government to Suspend Blockade on Cuba and Venezuela

International News
The blockade is real and affects the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela.

WASHINGTON, USA. – Several organizations in the U.S. cities of Miami and New York called on this Saturday the U.S. government to suspend retaliation to Cuba and Venezuela in the face of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In a press release on Friday, they stated they joined the call made to that effect by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the World Service of Churches, and the High Commissioner of that agency for Human Rights.

The text expresses that it is urgent the call on the United States government, to suspend those sanctions imposed on the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela at this time of crisis caused by the pandemic.

The organizations highlights the importance of ensuring that these two peoples can be guaranteed access to health supplies and food, and whatever is needed to provide an adequate response to the current situation.

