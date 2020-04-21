“The Worst Is Still to Come,” WHO says

GENEVA, Switzerland.- The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, said during a press conference that the worst is to come regarding the pandemic and criticized countries that have minimized measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

A German company joined the 72 nations interested in Cuban product Interferon Alfa 2B, effective in caring for the sick with COVID-19.

Senator Bernie Sanders said the new coronavirus reflects in the United States the disparity of an unfair health care system, and an economy that horribly punishes the poor and the working class.

In Yemen, the Ministry of Public Health and Population ruled out the presence of SARS-COV-2, which causes Covid-19 disease. The spokesman for the Emergency Committee explained a medical team took the targeted measures for these cases.