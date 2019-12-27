Social missions benefited thousands of Venezuelans in 2019



CARACAS, Venezuela.- More than a thousand cultural activities organized by the Mission Culture Foundation were carried out in the spaces recovered by the Venezuela Bella Mission during the second half of 2019.

Artistic events including folk traditions, concerts and theatrical performances were held in at least 36 rehabilitated spaces in 17 states of the South American country.

With the deepening and reorganization of the public infrastructure and services system, the Venezuela Bella Mission transforms the habitat for the enjoyment of Venezuelans, under the premise of urban management inscribed in the Plan de la Patria (Homeland Plan).

This program aims at improving the quality of life of the people and seeks to make Venezuela an attractive space for national and international tourism, as it highlights the immensity of the nation’s natural beauties.