Kazakhstan condemns the tightening of US blockade against Cuba

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.- The Kazakh Association of Friendship with Cuba strongly condemned the most recent unilateral sanctions of the US government against Cuba, in a solidarity meeting with the country in this capital, diplomatic sources reported this Tuesday.

The meeting found that the aforementioned punitive measures constitute a tightening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, maintained for almost 60 years by successive US governments against Cuba.

Erkin Sarkenov, president of the Association of Friendship with Cuba, expressed a strong rejection of US actions and their allies against Cuba and stressed that these constitute a threat to peace in Latin America.

In addition, he condemned the most recent measures of economic blockade, the media campaign unleashed by Washington against Cuban medical collaboration and the US statements against the sister nations of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Other speakers at the meeting, also members of the Board of the Kazakhstan-Cuba Friendship Association and leaders of political and social organizations, demanded the total, immediate and unconditional removal of the criminal, unfair and illegal US blockade.