Immersion in Cuban history in Russian diving fair

Moscow, Russia.- An invitation to dive into world history today convened the Counselor of Tourism of Cuba in Russia, Juan Carlos Escalona, when presenting exciting offers in Santiago de Cuba, during the Moscow Dive Show.

The call is to enter Cuban history with a global dimension and widespread symbolism as was the naval battle off the coast of Santiago de Cuba between squads of Spain and the United States, on July 3, 1898.

Escalona stressed that with the expected defeat of Spain in that battle, one of the last vestiges of the Spanish empire sank while the new US imperial power emerged.

Precisely, the sea is now a witness of that historical moment and in its depths lie the remains of those Spanish ships sunk in the aforementioned battle, as if it were eternal photographs seem to await the arrival of curious visitors.

Before dozens of people attending the fair, the Cuban official promoted the offer to seek the delight of the depths and seize the opportunity to enjoy the aforementioned historical moment.

Cuba attends as a guest of honor at the Moscow Dive Show, together with 230 other companies from at least 27 countries and the exhibition, as part of Cuba’s effort to diversify the tourist offer of the island.

Diving is a branch of tourism that, although similar to Sun and Beach, is very specific, Escalona told Prensa Latina, commenting on the promotion of the island during the Muscovite fair.

Yuri Reboredo, from the Avalon dive center, told Prensa Latina that the Gardens of the Queen natural park, in the center of Cuba, has a seven or eight-day tour, with three dives per day.

We are in the flight fishing tests, when the fish is caught and released again, he said.

About 159 kilometers long, with a thousand small cays, with two coral walls, one of five or seven meters and another 20 meters vertically, and then a platform that drops again almost for a kilometer, Reboredo explained.

Most of the tourists who go there are of European origin and we have between two thousand to three thousand 500 clients a year. We have a base of biologists who work with us in the natural park, he said.