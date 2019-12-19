Evo Morales Rejects Arrest Warrant

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina.- Bolivia’s former President, Evo Morales, rejected on Wednesday the arrest warrant issued against him by the La Paz Prosecutor’s Office, because with it the promoters of last month’s coup d’état intend to incriminate him.

Through his Twitter account, Evo claimed that those who urge him to resign announce his detention for fear that he will return to the country to take up again the multi-national project he undertook 13 years ago.

Following the coup, the Bolivian right established a de facto government that has developed a campaign of persecution against the leaders of the Movement for Socialism, the Morales´s party that holds the majority of seats in the Chamber of Deputies.

The former Bolivian President commands from exile the electoral process of that organization in the face of the elections announced for the coming year, and assured that he will defeat the coup d’état in his country, which will always be free and sovereign.