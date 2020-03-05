Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential Campaign

WASHINGTON, USA.- Elizabeth Warren retires from the race for the Presidential Nomination of the Democratic Party, reducing the number of candidates to lead that party in the election against Trump next November.

In a short statement, the candidate for the democrat nomination announced her departure from the competition, without mentioning whether she would support Sanders or Biden, without a doubt the candidates with the greatest chance of head the democrat ballot.

Elizabeth Warren is regarded as a liberal with positions in favor of tax control, public health, women and other issues that mobilize the electorate.

Warren’s exit from the race for the presidential nomination is not surprising after the poor results in the so-called Super Tuesday.