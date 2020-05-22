Cuban physicians carry out more than 38,000 consultations in Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica.- The Cuban Health Mission in Jamaica has carried out more than 38,000 consultations during the last two months in the fight against the new coronavirus SAR-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

Distributed in the four regions and in the 14 parishes of the Jamaican island, the 433 collaborators, including those who arrived with the Henry Reeve Contingent reinforcement brigade, have treated 38,817 patients and saved 716 lives.

According to data provided to Prensa Latina by the Cuban embassy in Kingston, so far all our health professionals are asymptomatic, including two who are serving a period of isolation, waiting for the result of the Covid 19 test, as part of the health protocol established in the Caribbean nation.

In Jamaican territory, Cuban health professionals collaborate in the treatment of positive cases of Covid-19, suspicious patients or others with diverse symptoms, in the primary and secondary levels of attention.

A few days before serving two months in Jamaica, the brigade of 138 internationalists of the Henry Reeve Contingent demonstrates the wisdom of their call, after carrying out 6,334 consultations and participating in the recovery of 38 citizens in danger of their lives.

The note from the Cuban diplomatic legation acknowledged the gratitude and good reception of the aid workers by the population and the authorities of the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Welfare.

During this stage, former prime ministers such as Bruce Golding and Percival James Patterson, as well as MP Lisa Hanna and Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, among other Jamaican government officials, signified Cuba’s support and solidarity with their country in the face of the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last February, both countries renewed the Bilateral Agreement on Technical Assistance in Health, signed in 2015, for another three years, in order to promote specialized care in different areas.