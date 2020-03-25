Cuban doctors received in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela.- The Vice-President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Dario Vivas, welcomed this Wednesday 69 public health professionals from Cuba to counter the proliferation of coronavirus in the Venezuelan capital.

Cuban doctors are the essence of global solidarity, Vivas emphasized in delivering the conclusions of the event in Simon Bolivar Square, and recalled the leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro as promoter of proletarian internationalism.

Men and women in white robes have been working since Monday in urban and rural communities to strengthen prevention in primary health care, regarding the Mission Barrio Adentro I (Mission Inside the Neighborhood)

Venezuelan partisan Vice-President Dario Vivas recognized the professionalism of the island’s cooperators for saving lives amid crucial circumstances to human existence.