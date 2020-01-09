Cuba reiterates congratulations to Mexico for CELAC presidency

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba reiterated, through President Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulations to Mexico for its pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

A hopeful period of unity in diversity opens for our region, Diaz-Canel pointed out on Twitter, where he attached a link to an article on the issue published in Granma newspaper.

The dreams of integration are reborn with respect for differences; our commitment to unity and peace, he added.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez heads the Cuban delegation to the CELAC Summit scheduled for today in the Mexican capital.

Official sources reiterated yesterday that the meeting will reaffirm the commitment of Cuba to the process of Latin American and Caribbean integration, and the consolidation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, proclaimed in the 2nd CELAC Summit in Havana, 2014.

Likewise, the will to support Mexico’s leadership of the regional mechanism founded in 2011 in Caracas.

On the other hand, Mexican media sources reflected the work plan carried out by the country, regarding its pro tempore presidency, to strengthen regional cooperation and coordination.

The strategy covers actions in 14 economic, social, commercial, technological and scientific areas.