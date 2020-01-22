Cuba, Japan Find Excellent State of Relations

TOKYO, Japan.- Cuba and Japan noted the excellent state of bilateral relations, according to a press release from the island Embassy in Tokyo.

The event occurred during a meeting of Cuban Ambassador Miguel Ramirez with the President of the Political Research Council of the government’s Liberal Democratic Party and former Japanese Chancellor, Kishida Fumio.

Ramirez praised the significance of Kishida’s visit to Havana in May 2015, the first of a Japanese chancellor to Cuba, and recalled that this event favored the success of the visit to the island of current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sixteen months later.

The meeting took place during an encounter organized by the most widely circulated local newspaper in the Japanese archipelago and in the world, Yomiuri Shimbun, which prints about 10 million copies daily.