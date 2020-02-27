All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Climate Change Threatens Transport Systems

Roads can also be affected by climate change. Photo/Radio Rebelde.

BRUSSELS, Belgium.- Roads, railways, ports, air terminals, and waterways face unprecedented threats from climate change, a study by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe says.

The body mentioned the example of Spain, which has just suffered the most powerful storms experienced in decades, which destroyed bridges, cut roads and railway lines, and submerged villages in coastal areas.

Delving into the impact of climate change on transport systems, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe also cited the case of the United Kingdom, where flood losses could increase ten-fold by 2040.

In the European Union, the costs for the protection of bridges against future floods are estimated at more than 500 million euros annually, the international body underlines.

