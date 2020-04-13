The Americas Hit by Covid-19

WASHINGTON, USA – The Americas closed this week with more than 640,000 cases and 25,000 deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in what can be described as the toughest week for the region.

The United States, the country with the highest number of contagions and deaths in the world, puts on the Americas figures that terrify, which led President Donald Trump to declare the nation’s 50 states in a disaster phase for the first time in history.

Following the American Union, the most affected nations in the area are Canada, Brazil – where President Jair Bolsonaro defies isolation measures – and Ecuador, whose government is unable to control the crisis in the nation.

In Ecuador, after the overload of the hospital system, more than 700 lifeless bodies were removed from numerous houses in the city of Guayaquil.

A Hard Week for the World

Moscow reported 10 new deaths of coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 82 in the city, the part of the country most affected by Covid-19.

In Iran, the spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guardian Corps announced that commanders will donate 20 percent of their salary to combat the pandemic and cover the needs of those who have lost their jobs until the end of the health crisis.

In Europe, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received medical discharge on Sunday after a week admitted to a London hospital for complications from Covid-19, and now must continue his recovery at home.

Meanwhile, the number of new infected people in Japan is growing every day, despite the state of emergency in Tokyo and several nearby prefectures on April 7, to try to contain the outbreak.