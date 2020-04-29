Top Cuban authorities call to strengthen measures over Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Top Cuban authorities currently insist on strengthening measures such as isolation and investigations when the country is going through a more favorable scenario to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel led on Monday the usual meeting to review the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, in which the scope of the disease was analyzed, particularly in areas where events of local transmission have been reported.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) announced on Monday 20 new cases of the disease, the lowest number recorded in the last weeks, and 24 recoveries from coronavirus.

According to the latest figures released by MINSAP, the nation has 1,389 cases, 806 of which remain as active cases, 794 are clinically stable and 56 have died so far.

Cuba has adopted a plan of measures to minimize the spread of the pandemic, with a multi-sector approach, for which top authorities are insisting on social isolation and self-responsibility as ways to curb the disease.