More than 700 recoveries from Covid-19 in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba rose to 714 after 33 new medical discharges were reported on Friday by the Ministry of Public Health.

Dr. Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology, reported the figure in his daily press briefing to update on the situation of Covid-19 in Cuba. He regretted three human losses in the last day (two men 58 and 72, and a 86 year old woman). The death toll rose to 64.

With 36 new positive cases, the total reached 1,537, the doctor said in his report.

Dr. Durán pointed out that of 757 active cases, 747 present stable clinical evolution, two were evacuated to their countries of origin, and there are six in critical condition and four serious.

The specialist indicated, 2.062 cases tests were done yesterday to determine Covid-19 in Cuba; in all, 49.409 have been made so far.