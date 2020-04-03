Cuba, more than 18 thousand rapid tests of Covid-19, 15 positives

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban health authorities carried out 18,848 rapid tests for the detection of Covid-19, with a result of 15 positives, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today.

Two hundred and thirty-two patients are admitted to clinical and epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose.

The MINSAP data report that the number of cases confirmed on the island by Covid-19 reached 233 after 21 new cases with this type of coronavirus were registered.

Cuba reports six deaths from the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Despite the intensification of the United States blockade, Cubans maintain control over the spread of Covid-19.

Havana has sent medical collaboration to 14 countries that have so far requested help to combat the disease, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and declared a pandemic by the WHO, with 854 thousand 707 confirmed cases.