Cuba and Sao Paulo Forum demand end of blockade amid Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez called on Monday to end the blockades and sanctions against the peoples amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a demand also made by the Sao Paulo Forum.

The pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus ‘shows the huge limitations imposed on us,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy wrote on Twitter.

Cuba joins the call from @ForodeSaoPaulo to end the blockades and sanctions against our peoples. These are times of solidarity and cooperation, the foreign minister twitted.

Rodriguez described the US-imposed blockade as genocidal, much more amid the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. In another twit, the Cuban foreign minister ratified that ‘the blockades and sanctions have no ethical or legal justification’, and criticized that in a context where the nations should help one another, the United States ‘intensifies its aggression against the friendly country’.

In light of the health emergency created by Covid-19, several organizations, institutions and world-renowned figures have asked the US Government to lift the sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela and other countries.