Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported another yet day without deaths from Covid-19 and with few new cases of the virus, a total of three people, all of them Cubans.

Of the 2,315 patients diagnosed with the disease so far, 115 people remain hospitalized as active cases, 114 are evolving stably, and one is in critical condition, said Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology for the Ministry of Health.

The new positive patients are a woman and two men, all from the province of Havana, contacts of confirmed or suspected cases, and asymptomatic, added the specialist.

A total of 2,693 diagnostic tests were studied on Sunday throughout the national territory in order to detect the presence of coronavirus, with 153,233 samples taken so far.

Two hundred forty patients remain in hospitals under clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another 327 people are being followed up on at their homes by the Primary Health Care.

There were no deceases to report for Sunday, thus the death rate remains at 85.

All the Cuban provinces, except Havana and Matanzas, as well as the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, began the first phase of the recovery stage after not having reported any more people diagnosed positive for SARS-CoV-2 for a month or longer.

Health authorities insist on the need for strict compliance with control and protection measures to prevent the spread of the disease and the reappearance of outbreaks.