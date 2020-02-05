Italian writer travels to Cuba to participate in Int’l Book Fair

Rome, Italy.- Italian writer Virginia Merge on Tuesday traveled to Havana to participate in the 29th edition of the Havana International Book Fair, FIL 2020, where she will launch two volumes dedicated to children.

‘Abuelo Manta’ and ‘La Criatura de las Estrellas’ are the books published in Italian and Spanish languages by Ediciones Epics, of the Italy-Cuba Center for Studies in Turin, in co-edition with Abril publishing house, with which Merge will debut at the Havana book fair. In recent years, this literary event continues in other cities of Cuba.

In dialogue with Prensa Latina, the young writer explained that one of the books is colored and the other is for coloring. Merge said she feels ‘very excited’ because the first book is dedicated to her deceased grandfather, with whom she visited Havana almost 20 years ago. That’s why, she noted, there is a lot of emotion and I know he is behind everything.

After that first visit to Havana, Virginia recalls ‘very strong emotions, many colors, wonderful places’ of the city and its surroundings. ‘I remember the greenness of immense spaces with plants and buildings such as the Perfume Museum and the Tobacco Museum, both located in Old Havana.’

According to Merge, the two books are ‘objectively very nice’ because they are ‘rich in love’ and play, and they will be launched at the Pabellon Cuba cultural center on Saturday, February 8. She hopes this will be the first of many steps ‘to get in touch with Italy and Cuba,’ which ‘is important’ for her.

Virginia describes herself as ‘a girl full of dreams,’ one of whom is writing books to excite children, something she considers she has achieved and she says she began writing since childhood.