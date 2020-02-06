Cuba and Vietnam strengthen friendship at Int’l Book Fair

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban letters acknowledge the transcendence of 60 years of relations between Cuba and Vietnam in 16 books to be launched at Havana’s International Book Fair (FIL).

Vietnam is the guest of honor at the 29th edition of the event, so several books on history, politics and culture are dedicated to the Asian country, said Sandra Sarmiento, vice president of the Cuban Book Institute (ICL).

In that regard, Editorial Abril printed a book on Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam and another title on relations between the two countries.

Sarmiento noted the reprint of Jose Marti, Un Paseo por la Tierra de los Anamitas (Jose Marti, A Stroll through the Land of the Vietnamese), the presentation of Diario Dang Thuy Tram and the book of poems Cuaderno Paralelo, by Roberto Fernandez Retamar.

In addition to diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Cuba signed an agreement on editorial cooperation more than a decade ago, which will be extended to other agencies after the signing of deals between the Vietnamese institutions Kim Dong, Mundo, Nha Nam, Anfabok, and the Cuban publishing house Gente Nueva, the ICL and the Ministry of Culture.

According to the first vice president of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vo Van Phuong, nearly 700 titles deal about Vietnam’s traditions, history, arts, literature, cuisine, economic potential, landscapes, beauties and ethnic minorities.

Vietnam’s presence at the International Book Fair, to be held from February 6-16, is the first event that will take place until December in Cuba to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations.