Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel will participate this Wednesday in the Summit of Presidents of Latin America and the Caribbean, convened by Mexico to develop strategies against inflation in the area, as confirmed by the Presidency. According to the source, in this first meeting, to be held virtually, the participants will agree on actions […]

According to the source, in this first meeting, to be held virtually, the participants will agree on actions that urgently curb high food prices and inflationary pressures. The purpose of the meeting is to advance in the definition of commercial facilities, logistical and financial measures, including the transfer of technology and cooperation in the creation of capacities, which take into consideration the reality of each country.

On March 2, the Cuban president of Cuba responded affirmatively to the call by his Mexican counterpart to a meeting for this purpose of the leaders of Cuba, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.