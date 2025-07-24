Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Roberto Morales, spoke today with members of the National Bureau of the Union of Young Communists (UJC) about the organization’s performance in the country’s economic and social tasks.

According to X, the member of the PCC’s Political Bureau also shared that on Wednesday morning he accompanied members of that youth structure in a meeting where “we reflected on the need to systematize good experiences that will energize the organization’s work and make it more effective.

The meeting, chaired by the first secretary of the UJC, Meyvis Estévez, was also attended by Yuniasky Crespo, head of the Social Welfare Department of the Party’s Central Committee.