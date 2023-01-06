Havana, Cuba.- Four projects prepared by Cuban specialists make up the list of nominees for the 2023 Awards of the World Summit on the Information Society, organized by the ITU, the Ministry of Communications reported today. In this edition, Cuba, as a member country of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is nominated in categories two, […]

In this edition, Cuba, as a member country of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is nominated in categories two, Information and Communication Infrastructure, with the project Club Móvil Joven Ecológico; and in number six, Favorable Environment, with My light on the mountain, both from the Young Computer and Electronics Club.

They are also applicants in category seven, Electronic Government, the Single Window project for Foreign Investment in Cuba, of the University of Informatics Sciences; and in the 15th, Cultural diversity and identity, linguistic diversity and local content, the work Cultural Billboard of the Cuban Culture, from La Papeleta.

On its digital portal, the ITU reports the steps to follow for voting: open the website https://www.itu.int/net4/wsis/stocktaking/Prizes/2023/Nominated and click on the Voting Form option.

Then, when displaying the page, go to the end of it to register; You must click on the Click Here option and fill out the form, after which the site sends a confirmation by email.

When registered, the link sent by email opens, and you must enter the username and password with which you registered, and finally the voting page is displayed.

To carry out the correct voting for the 2023 Awards, it is required to do so only for one project in each of the 18 existing categories.

The voting period ends on January 25, 2023.

According to the ITU, these awards are a way of recognizing successful initiatives from the public, private sector, civil society, and international organizations and academic institutions in the development of the Information Society.