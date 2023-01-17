Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is for the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) part of the family; and an incentive in the struggle for the right to self-determination, a senior official of the Polisario Front stressed on Monday. Mohamed Salem Salek, Foreign Minister of SADR and a relevant figure within the Polisario organization, told Prensa Latina that […]

Mohamed Salem Salek, Foreign Minister of SADR and a relevant figure within the Polisario organization, told Prensa Latina that the Cubans not only serve as an inspiration by their example in defense of the Revolution but also in the medical and educational collaboration they have provided to the Sahrawi people.

Our battle for independence and sovereignty to recover the territory seized by Morocco is tireless and eternal; having Latin American allies such as Cuba and Venezuela is a tremendous stimulus, Salek commented.

The head of SADR diplomacy remarked that in the end, “we are historically a Spanish-speaking country, so we have close ties with Latin America.”

Earlier, Brahim Gali, leader of the Polisario Front and president of SADR, sent a warm message to Cuba’s people and authorities.

On the occasion of celebrating the 16th Congress of the organization in these territories, Gali received the Cuban delegation headed by Yudi Rodríguez, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee, who ratified her country’s solidarity with the cause of this people.