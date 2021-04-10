Habano Cigar Festival to be virtually held in May

Havana, Cuba.- The famous Habano Cigar Festival will take place virtually from May 4-6 to comply with the necessary restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to official reports.

Habanos S.A international corporation reported the news, which is being followed by thousands of cigar smokers from all over the world.

The Habano Cigar Festival was deferred from its usual date in February due to the disease, a festival which has always been attended by over a thousand people from some 70 countries, motivated by the quality of Cuban cigars, especially the Premium ones.

For this occasion, the virtual version is entitled Habanos World Days.

According to Habanos, S. A., registration in its webpage (habanosworlddays.com) is open. The festival will be dedicated to the 55th anniversary of the Cohiba brand. Thus, the call will allow to exclusively know some presentations for 2021.

The program includes Habanos Premiers, presentations and videos that will be exclusively screened at a designated date and time.

As soon as they are published live, they will be available in the platform to be seen by smokers from any country.

There will also be a Virtual Fair with a stand where Habanos S.A. will show some of its products for the year. Major companies from the Premium cigars, accessories and luxury goods sectors will participate.

The Habanos World Challenge contest will have a shorter version during this virtual event, and competitors will be able to test their knowledge on Cuban cigars, especially Cohiba.

For this occasion, visits to factories and plantations will be virtual, and there will be 3D computer graphics and detailed information about this sector.