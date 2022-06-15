Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday reaffirmed the certainty that Cuba will overcome the difficult economic situation it is going through due to the tightening of the United States blockade and the world crisis.

We are convinced that we will always win, even in the worst of situations; We have the capacity and we are going to do it, said the head of State at a meeting with top government authorities from all Cuban provinces and the Isla de la Juventud special municipality.

According to Granma newspaper, the president referred to inflation, shortages, production problems and difficulties with the delay by shipping companies in transferring contracted and paid resources.

Added to these problems that affect the world is the power generation situation in Cuba and the effects of heavy rains in recent weeks, which were beneficial for certain crops and for reservoirs, but have damaged homes and roads, he said.

Diaz-Canel stressed the need for public officials to address the people’s problems with depth, sensitivity and intelligence, and urged these leaders to remain linked to the fundamental programs of the Revolution and the population.

“We have to call on the people and the workers to make and find solutions; the best solutions are found in moments of crisis, in complex moments, when we talk to people, when we call on them to give ideas and when we give them the chance to participate,” he said.

Referring to the damage caused by the United States policy, he acknowledged that it makes daily life difficult “in a complex world context, in the midst of a crisis, with a war (in Ukraine) of a magnitude that we cannot yet know.” How far is it going to go?”

However, he pointed out that with everyone’s efforts, solidarity and creative resistance we can get ahead.

In such an adverse situation, it would be irresponsible to say that the results are going to come suddenly, but what we are sure of is that results, even if they are slow, are going to come, he ratified.