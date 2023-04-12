Havana, Cuba.- Delta Air Lines resumed on Monday direct flights from Miami International Airport to Havana’s José Martí International Airport, the Cuban terminal’s Twitter account reported. According to the tweet, the airlines will offer travelers two daily flights. Delta Air Lines, with its headquarters located in Atlanta, Georgia, returned to the Cuban market in 2016 […]

Havana, Cuba.- Delta Air Lines resumed on Monday direct flights from Miami International Airport to Havana’s José Martí International Airport, the Cuban terminal’s Twitter account reported.

According to the tweet, the airlines will offer travelers two daily flights.

Delta Air Lines, with its headquarters located in Atlanta, Georgia, returned to the Cuban market in 2016 after a 55-year hiatus, but suspended service in March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last December, the airlines announced the restart of its service to Havana, with two daily flights from Miami International Airport, which will allow customers to have access to 203 non-stop weekly flights at 10 airports in the United States.