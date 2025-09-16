Share

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- The 2025-2026 coffee harvest is progressing vigorously in the municipality of San Luis, one of the main production centers in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, the country’s leading producer of the aromatic coffee bean.

More than a thousand cans of Arabica coffee have already been harvested in the area’s coffee plantations, and an increase in ripening is expected thanks to favorable weather conditions and recent rains, Livan Gonzalez, MsC. graduate, director of the Coffee Base Business Unit (UEB), part of the Coffee San Luis Company, explained to the Cuban News Agency.

He emphasized that the town ranks third in the province in terms of coffee volume, which requires producers and authorities to harvest every last bean to fullfil their production commitments.

Although the final estimate will be released this week, an increase in planned tonnage is already being observed, with harvesting expected on more than 1,562 hectares this season.

This season, the total harvest totals 37,000 cans of Arabica coffee and 50,000 cans of Robusta coffee, representing nearly 400 tons for the year. Seventeen pulping plants are planned for cherry processing, 13 of which will be operational.The remaining plants, due to their infrastructure, will be used for solar drying.

This year, the harvest has taken on a strategic dimension, as it is one of the most important economic sectors in the region.

Therefore, increasing production is prioritized, addressing all stages of the process: from planting and cultivation to harvesting, processing, industrial activity, and marketing. In coffee-growing areas, the necessary insurance is guaranteed to harvest all available beans, comply with the pulping program, and prevent losses in the fields, stated the director of the Coffee-Producing Unit (UEB Cafetalera).

Concluding the current harvest without setbacks, with serious and prompt problem-solving, without leaving loose ends or beans scattered on the ground, will be key to achieving productive success in one of the most important sectors of San Luis.