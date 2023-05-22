Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Chamber of Commerce and its counterpart in Madrid reached a collaboration agreement focused on cooperation actions between the two countries, investments and exchange. The agreement was signed by Antonio Carricarte, president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, and Ángel Asensio, head of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services. Carricarte […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Chamber of Commerce and its counterpart in Madrid reached a collaboration agreement focused on cooperation actions between the two countries, investments and exchange.

The agreement was signed by Antonio Carricarte, president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, and Ángel Asensio, head of the Madrid Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services.

Carricarte and Asensio pledged to establish a permanent and systematic exchange of information, and assistance to implement content and programs aimed at trade, tourism and services.

Likewise, they aspire to collaborate in the organization of joint promotion actions. As a result of this alliance, the Madrid Chamber of Commerce is organizing this Monday the Business Forum Cuba: May 22, Perspectives and Challenges of the Market, at the Palacio de Santoña.

Among others, Eva Serrano, first vice president of the chamber, and Marcelino Medina, Cuban ambassador to Spain, are attending the forum.

The appointment will serve to expose the business opportunities and the challenges of the Cuban market in charge of Carricarte.

The Madrid Chamber of Commerce commented that said forum is an x-ray of Cuba’s business environment, the investment possibilities for wholesale trade, priority projects or foreign investment in the food industry.

One of Madrid’s goals this year is to consolidate its ties with Latin America, and for this purpose it will send business missions to Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Chile and Peru.