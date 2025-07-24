U.S. airline will cancel services to Cuba from September 2

Havana, Cuba.- The American airline United will discontinue its only direct flight to Cuba, which is currently in operation, from September 2nd, due to seasonal variations and the most stringent travel restrictions.

A member of the Star Alliance, United Airlines has informed the U.S. Department of Transportation that it plans to discontinue flights between the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, and the José Martí International Airport in Havana, within the next two months.

The airline currently operates seven weekly flights, and it is the only carrier to provide service to Cuba from outside Florida.

The pause proposed by United comes after the tightening of the Donald Trump administration’s policy towards Cuba. In June, the federal administration reversed the tourist travel ban and reinstated visa limitations for Cuban officials.

Although Americans are still prohibited from visiting Cuba for tourism, travel is permitted under 12 designated categories, including family visits, educational exchanges, and humanitarian activities.