Havana, Cuba.- Cuban vice president Salvador Valdés Mesa arrived this Monday in Rwanda, the last stop on an official tour of several African countries, where he thanked the welcome and hospitality provided by the local authorities.

During the dialogue, the Cuban leader thanked Biruta and President Paul Kagame for their participation in the G77 Summit held in Havana last September, as well as Kagama’s intervention in the summit.

He transmitted a message and greeting from the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and the commander of the Rebel Army, José Ramón Machado Ventura.

Valdés stressed the importance that Cuba attaches to political relations with Rwanda and the promotion of bilateral ties. In that sense, future cooperation projects in the area of ??health were evaluated.

For his part, Biruta highlighted that it is the first high-level Cuban delegation to visit Kigali since the beginning of bilateral relations almost 50 years ago, and appreciated that fact.

The official Cuban delegation is also made up of Tania Margarita Cruz, First Vice Minister of Public Health, and Ángel Villa, Deputy Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The official program of the Cuban vice president and the delegation accompanying him includes a visit to the Genocide Memorial and meetings with Senate authorities and with Kagame.