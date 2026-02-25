Share

Havana, Cuba.- Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, thanked African heads of state and government on his social media account for the resolution condemning the United States’ economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the island.

The minister described the decision of the 39th African Union Summit, concluded in Addis Ababa, as a show of solidarity.

For the seventeenth consecutive time, the summit rejected the economic, financial, and commercial policies imposed by Washington.

The resolution also demanded, for the third time, Cuba’s removal from the illegal list compiled by the U.S. State Department of countries that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Rodriguez Parrilla emphasized that African support is especially significant following the executive order signed on January 29 by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at completely blocking fuel supplies to Cuba and crippling the Cuban people.

Cuba has repeatedly stated that it will continue to defend its sovereignty and the rights of its people, while reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the historical ties of friendship and cooperation with Africa.