Havana, Cuba.- Representatives of the G77 in the context of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), evaluate in Dubai today the progress of the coordination of issues and negotiations carried out the previous day.

The Presidency of the group assumed by Cuba receives the reports of the analyzes carried out during the 59th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies for Scientific and Technological Advice and the Subsidiary Body for Execution, with a view to the meeting.

On the subject, Juan Antonio Fernández, general director of Press, Communication and Image of Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that it is a novel initiative proposed by Havana.

Fernández added that the meeting, led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, will allow the negotiating bloc to coordinate positions, agree on ideas and have concrete proposals to assert the aspirations and demands of the southern countries.

For his part, Ulises Fernández, director of International Relations of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of Cuba, informed the press that the Caribbean nation brings results, commitment and willingness to contribute to the global effort so that this event means a change in the way of facing global challenges.

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has been in the United Arab Emirates since yesterday, where he is carrying out an official working visit and will participate in COP28 on behalf of the Group of 77.