Biden’s new measures on Cuba, a limited step in the right direction

Havana, Cuba.- The US government’s announcement of new measures on Cuba “is a limited step in the right direction,” though they do not change the blockade, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote in Twitter.

“The decision does not modify the blockade, nor the fraudulent inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, nor most of Trump’s coercive measures of maximum pressure that still damage the Cuban people,” Minister Rodríguez added.

On Friday afternoon, the US State Department announced several measures, “positive but very limited in scope, with respect to Cuba in the areas of visas, regular migration, flights to provinces, remittances and adjustments to regulations for transactions with the non-state sector”, the Cuban Foreign Ministry underlined in a statement.

Minister Rodríguez further said in Twitter that “the content of the announcement confirms that neither the objectives nor the main instruments of the failed US policy against #Cuba have changed.”

“To know the real scope of this announcement, it will be necessary to wait for the publication of the regulations that will determine its application,” the Foreign Minister concluded hits tweets.