Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the resistance capacity of people in the island against destabilization attempts financed by the United States.

Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the resistance capacity of people in the island against destabilization attempts financed by the United States.

The President shared an article published by the local press via Twitter, denouncing the links between the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the subversive campaigns against Cuba.

‘Both the NED and USAID are perverse monsters that assiduously strive to attack heroic Cuba, but the resistance of the Cuban people is not broken in the face of so many imperial attacks,’ the head of state wrote.

The article shared by the president cites data that the NED published on its website, according to which between 2006 and 2010 the foundation allocated 7,946,650 dollars to promote Cuban counterrevolution.

Also, according to the article young Cubans are the main recipients of these programs, with funding of more than two million dollars for communication and political activism in the communities.

According to official sources, the NED annually invests 30 million dollars to support political parties, unions and non-governmental organizations and media against the Cuban State.

For its part, the White House has allocated more than 500 million dollars in the last 20 years for subversion on the island.

Diaz-Canel has repeatedly rejected the articulation of a soft coup against the country as part of ‘an old imported script with new actors.’