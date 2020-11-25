Cubans recall on Wednesday Fidel Castro on occasion of the 4th anniversary of the death of the leader of the Revolution, a process that changed the course of history in this country.

Havana city, Cuba.- Cubans recall on Wednesday Fidel Castro on occasion of the 4th anniversary of the death of the leader of the Revolution, a process that changed the course of history in this country.

Regarding the date, cultural, academic and political organizations from the Caribbean nation call for virtual tribute activities nationwide, in compliance with the health measures due to Covid-19.

As part of those activities, university students will pay tribute in the evening to the Commander-in-Chief at the stairs of the University of Havana, where Fidel Castro studied law and began his active political life.

Meanwhile, the Young Communist League dedicates to Fidel Castro the second day of the event ‘Ideas que son banderas,’ (Ideas that are like banners) with the virtual forum: ‘Pensamiento del Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro’ (Thoughts of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro).

The Higher Institute of International Relations has been holding since Tuesday the virtual meeting ‘Fidel en la hora actual de Nuestra America,’ (Fidel in Our America’s present time) in which prominent intellectuals such as Atilio Boron, Stella Calloni and Frei Betto are participating.

Fidel Castro led one of the most influential insurgent movements in Latin America in the 50s of last century. With the 1959 victory, the Cuban Revolution challenged the United States as a model of resistance from Latin America and elsewhere.

The Cuban process changed the dependency established by the Monroe Doctrine with a far greater impact in the continent than any other Latin American insurrection of the last century.

Cuba has achieved exemplary models of free education and health, with valuable results for the world, to which the international collaboration and the integration of Latin American projects such as ALBA-TCP or CELAC also joined.

The achievements in culture, sports, science and technology and other branches also joined to those models.

As a founder of the first socialist State in Latin America, the Cuban leader designed, guided and executed a foreign policy of clear independence and global extension.