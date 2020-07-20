Cuba began in most of its territory this Monday phase three of the first stage of Covid-19 recovery, and the implementation of measures seeking to boost its economy.

All provinces and the special municipality of Isle of Youth are going ahead with this much-anticipated phase, characterized by the reestablishment of almost all services.

The implementation of the final phase responds to these provinces’ performances on the control of the pandemic.

Excluded from this move are Havana and Mayabeque, whose Covid-19 incidence rates, although extremely reduced, do not allow them to advance. Mayabeque is on Phase Two, and Havana is still on Phase One. Havana’s condition impacts the rest of the island since regular flights and interprovincial transport to and from the capital have yet to be resumed, reported Prensa Latina.

In announcing the measure last week, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said it would allow ‘the total reestablishment of economic and productive activities in these territories, at a time when the country is preparing to implement a strategy to face the international crisis.

This Monday, the first of these provisions will come into force: the extension of sales in freely convertible currency (MLC) to hardware, cleaning, personal hygiene, and food products in certain stores, as well as eliminating the 10 percent tax on the US dollar.